Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

