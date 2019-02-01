TENA (TENA) Tops One Day Volume of $5,654.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market capitalization of $131,357.00 and approximately $5,654.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.01860944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00189736 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00201000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,449,189 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

