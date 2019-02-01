Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is experiencing solid demand for smartphones at its wireless wing, U.S. Cellular. While rising demand for faster broadband speeds and video connections continue to generate higher wireline residential revenue per connection, the company’s wireline segment is witnessing growth through higher investments and Federal A-CAM support. Moreover, it has been increasingly focusing on business services like cloud-based back up services and managed IP connections. The company also plans to purchase and build a cloud TV platform, which is expected to be launched in second half of 2019 across its wireline and cable markets. In addition, the company is planning to expand its service availability by increasing its fiber footprint. However, high costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades are likely to put considerable pressure on the company’s operating margin.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $564,900.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at $440,385.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 42,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,537,881.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,288.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,424. 16.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 169.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

