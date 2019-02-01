Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

TELNY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/telenor-asa-telny-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-10-eps.html.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.