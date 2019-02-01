Teck Resources (TECK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (CAD0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

