Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 613.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-1802-shares-of-anika-therapeutics-inc-anik.html.

ANIK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,268. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.