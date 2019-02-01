TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.85.
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.