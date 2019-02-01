TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.85.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

In related news, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total transaction of C$813,473.55.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

