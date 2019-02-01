TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Position Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TCF Financial by 356.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TCF Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

TCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Position Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/tcf-financial-co-tcf-position-increased-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.