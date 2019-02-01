Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $5.41 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.91. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

