Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

