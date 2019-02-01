Tallgrass Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 14,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,912% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.09. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.68%.

In related news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,872,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,641,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,019,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

