Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.74 ($71.79).

