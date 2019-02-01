TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

