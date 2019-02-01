Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Position Reduced by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,218,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,238,000 after buying an additional 27,619,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,534,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,533,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,151,000 after buying an additional 2,556,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. CLSA cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TSM stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-position-reduced-by-hanson-doremus-investment-management.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.