Synopsys (SNPS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,450.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $1,783,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,379. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 409,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

