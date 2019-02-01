Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $796.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $769.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $795.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,450.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $318,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,611 shares of company stock worth $6,569,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 409,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

