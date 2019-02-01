Symrise (SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.50 ($85.47) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.63 ($84.45).

Shares of SY1 opened at €73.82 ($85.84) on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

