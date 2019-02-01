Symantec (SYMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to slant positive on shares as investors gain confidence in underlying Enterprise growth of mid-single- digits and low levels of customer attrition in Consumer. Visibility into low double-digit EPS growth and meaningful FCF growth in FY20 is improving. We view Symantec shares as decreasingly risky and an attractive large-cap value play for investors seeking exposure to secular growth in the security market.””

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Symantec stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Symantec by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Symantec by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 355.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

