Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after acquiring an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,087,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,714,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after acquiring an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,110,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,817,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,535 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $135.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

