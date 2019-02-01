SurModics (SRDX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SurModics stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,868. SurModics has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.15.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurModics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,974.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,390 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

