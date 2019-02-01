Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDPI. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194,078 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 122,906 shares during the period.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

