SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for South State Corp (SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

South State stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in South State by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of South State by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in South State by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in South State by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,910.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

