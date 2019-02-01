SunTrust Banks Raises Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Price Target to $97.00

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $3,166,211. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,844,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

