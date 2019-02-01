SunTrust Banks Lowers First Data (FDC) to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a fair value rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE:FDC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 68,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,702,464. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Data will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

