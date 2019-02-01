Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. CIBC began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. GARP Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

