Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

SMMF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 24.88%. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

