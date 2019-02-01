Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 1,638 Shares of FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,029. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.76 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

FirstCash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $623,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

