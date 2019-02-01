Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 1,104 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in DXC Technology by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

DXC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

