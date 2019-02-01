Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,516.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,371. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $105.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

