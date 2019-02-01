Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

