Strs Ohio Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 80,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 4,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.87 per share, for a total transaction of $579,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,730,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,095,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,064,120 shares of company stock valued at $140,361,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

