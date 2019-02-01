Strs Ohio Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Mack Cali Realty worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,535,000 after buying an additional 311,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,960,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,535,000 after buying an additional 311,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 14.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,990,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,832,000 after buying an additional 498,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,194,000 after buying an additional 101,014 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 24.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,718,000 after buying an additional 532,043 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLI. SunTrust Banks lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/strs-ohio-has-3-08-million-holdings-in-mack-cali-realty-corp-cli.html.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.