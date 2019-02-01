Strategic Education (STRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have broadly outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have remained stable over the past 60 days. Strong new student enrollment at Strayer University owing to its continuous focus on undergraduate programs will drive growth. Both the universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs, designed specifically to meet the educational needs of working adult, is encouraging. Also, its focus on competency-based and non-degree programs bode well. However, continuous decline in revenue per student due to tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition are causes of concern. In addition, the company is exposed to seasonal fluctuations and rising government interference, which is likely to hamper its performance in the near term.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. 26,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,824. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.53 per share, with a total value of $34,308.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,585.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $441,911.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,194,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $2,560,295 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 141.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

