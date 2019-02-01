Stratasys (SSYS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Stratasys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

SSYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $4,797,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

