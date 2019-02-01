Stox Reaches Market Capitalization of $843,962.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Stox has a market capitalization of $843,962.00 and $49,977.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, OOOBTC and Liquid. In the last seven days, Stox has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.01848298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00189038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00201722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 56,488,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,062,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui, Gate.io, Bancor Network, COSS and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

