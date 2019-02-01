Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gentex Put Options (GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 736 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,953 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5,326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 941,089 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

GNTX stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-gentex-put-options-gntx.html.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.