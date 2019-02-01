Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cars.com Call Options (CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 556 call options.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $400,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,722,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 167.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000.

WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cars.com Call Options (CARS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-cars-com-call-options-cars.html.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.