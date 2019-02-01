Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Total System Services (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of NYSE:TSS opened at $89.61 on Friday. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

