STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.04 ($19.81).

STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

