Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holdings Lifted by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 62,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

