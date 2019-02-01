Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 1,110 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $18,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 30th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,363 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $108,425.52.

On Friday, January 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 8,025 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $137,548.50.

On Friday, January 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 12,444 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $222,623.16.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 23,955 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $424,003.50.

Shares of NGS opened at $16.51 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of 188.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

