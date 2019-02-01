Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

