Stars Group Inc (TSG) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $89,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stars Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,725. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

