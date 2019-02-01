Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Trading Up 6.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 694,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 660,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $499.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $68,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

