Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 100,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 613,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $133.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.53.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,847.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

