Standard Lithium (SLL) Trading Up 14.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s share price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 179,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 94,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 million and a PE ratio of -68.82.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

