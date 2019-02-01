Staffline Group (STAF) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) shares were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 739.90 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 778.48 ($10.17). Approximately 93,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Chris Pullen bought 1,616 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,236 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £19,973.76 ($26,099.26).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

