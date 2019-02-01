Square (SQ) Shares Down 10%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.56. 32,325,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 19,319,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.50, a P/E/G ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 3.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $7,368,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $145,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,117,062 shares of company stock valued at $138,755,756 in the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

