Spotify (SPOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,291 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 1,879,459 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SPOT opened at $135.45 on Friday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Get Spotify alerts:

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/spotify-spot-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.