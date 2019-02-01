SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $333.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $1.2678 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy-shares-sold-by-nwam-llc.html.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.